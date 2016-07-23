Indian aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan rescued

KABUL (Reuters) - An Indian woman working for an international aid group who was kidnapped in the Afghan capital last month has been rescued unharmed, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj announced on Saturday.

Judith D'Souza, who works for the Aga Khan Foundation, was abducted on June 9 in the center of Kabul.

"I am happy to inform you that Judith D'Souza has been rescued," the minister said in a tweet.

She thanked Afghanistan for its "help and support" but gave no details about how the release came about.

Swaraj said in a separate comment on Twitter she had spoken to D'Souza, who would be arriving in the Indian capital on Saturday evening.

Kidnapping is a major problem in Afghanistan, affecting mostly Afghans although a number of foreigners have also been abducted in recent years.

Police in Kabul told foreigners living outside protected compounds to travel with guards after D'Souza's abduction.

The Aga Khan Foundation is part of the Aga Khan Development Network, which has channeled nearly $750 million into Afghanistan's reconstruction.