HERAT, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State fighters killed dozens of civilians in the remote Afghan province of Ghor in revenge for the death of one of their commanders, a provincial official said on Wednesday.

"Afghan police killed a Daesh commander in Ghor province during an operation yesterday but Daesh fighters abducted some 30 civilians from near the provincial capital and shot them all dead in revenge," said Abdul Hai Khatibi, a spokesman for the governor, using a name commonly given to Islamic State.

The killings followed an attack by militants near Feroz Koh, the provincial capital, on Tuesday.

Ghor, in central-western Afghanistan, has not been known as a major center for Islamic State, which has been concentrated in the eastern state of Nangarhar.

(Reporting by Jalil Rezaee; writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie)