FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troops killed by Afghan soldier were Americans-official
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2012 / 12:42 AM / in 6 years

Troops killed by Afghan soldier were Americans-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two NATO troops killed by a man wearing an Afghan army uniform were Americans, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The two troops were among 11 people killed in violence that has erupted since the burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO base. Protests have drawn thousands of angry Afghans to the streets for three straight days.

Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday blamed a U.S. soldier for ”ignorantly’ burning copies of Islam’s most holy book at the Bagram airbase.

President Barack Obama sent a letter to Karzai apologizing for the burning and said the incident was not intentional.

Reporting By Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.