White House strongly condemns Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Afghanistan

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it strongly condemned Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Afghan troops are starting to retake some buildings in the city and the United States is providing advisory support.

“The United States strongly condemns the Taliban attacks in Kunduz. We stand with the Afghan people in our commitment to Afghan peace and security,” Earnest said, describing the situation in the city as “fluid.”