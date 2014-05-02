More than 2,000 trapped under Afghan landslide: local official

KABUL (Reuters) - More than 2,000 people remain trapped under a landslide that smashed into a village in a remote mountainous area of northeastern Afghanistan on Friday, a spokesman for the local governor said.

“There were more than 1,000 families living in that village,” Naweed Forotan, a spokesman for the Badakhshan governor, told Reuters. “A total of 2,100 people, men, women and children are trapped.”

A senior police official earlier said up to 500 people were missing, believed dead.