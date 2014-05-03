FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 2,100 confirmed dead in Afghanistan landslide: official
May 3, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

More than 2,100 confirmed dead in Afghanistan landslide: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - More than 2,100 are confirmed to have been killed after a landslide crashed into a remote mountain village in northeast Afghanistan, a spokesman for the provincial governor said on Saturday.

“More than 2,100 people from 300 families are all dead,” Naweed Forotan, a spokesman for the Badakhshan provincial governor, told Reuters.

The United Nations said the focus was now on the more than 4,000 displaced by Friday’s disaster. There is a risk of further landslides in the area, officials say.

Reporting by Jeremy Laurence and Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Robert Birsel

