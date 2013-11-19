FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says no apology planned for Afghanistan
November 19, 2013 / 11:09 PM / 4 years ago

White House says no apology planned for Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not intend to issue an apology to Afghanistan as part of the framework for a security pact that could allow U.S. troops to remain in the country after 2014, the White House said on Tuesday.

The Afghan government said it had reached a deal on a security pact after receiving assurances that President Barack Obama would write a letter acknowledging U.S. mistakes made during the war.

Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser, told CNN in an interview no apology was in the works.

“There is not a need for the United States to apologize to Afghanistan. Quite the contrary,” she said. “That is not on the table.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

