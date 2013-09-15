FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 27 dead in Afghanistan coal mine collapse
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2013 / 6:28 AM / 4 years ago

At least 27 dead in Afghanistan coal mine collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - At least 27 miners in Afghanistan have been killed in a collapse in a coal mine, officials said on Sunday, in an accident likely to reinforce worries about a sector that many Afghans hope can underpin the country’s development.

The collapse occurred on Saturday evening in the northern province of Samangan, said provincial governor’s spokesman Sediq Azizi

“Rescue teams have recovered 27 dead miners and there are 22 more wounded,” Azizi said. District police chief Akram Behzad said all trapped miners had been rescued.

Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on as much as $1 trillion in untapped mineral resources but decades of war and instability have kept most investors away.

The government says it expects to make as much as $4 billion a year in mining revenues in the decade from 2014, when most Western forces are due to leave, compared with less than $150 million from its resources sector last year.

The U.S. Pentagon said in a in 2010 briefing paper Afghanistan’s main resources were iron ore, with an estimated value of nearly $421 billion, and copper deposits valued at $273 billion.

But insecurity has hampered investment. Last year, work was halted at China Metallurgical Group’s $3 billion Aynak copper mine in the eastern province of Logar following attacks.

Safety standards are also often lax in Afghanistan, with some mines employing children as young as 10 despite government regulations forbidding child labor, the government has said.

Reporting by Zakaria Nasiri; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Robeert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.