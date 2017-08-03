FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack: coalition
#World News
August 3, 2017 / 9:24 PM / an hour ago

NATO soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack: coalition

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A NATO soldier was killed and six other personnel were wounded in Afghanistan on Thursday after a suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Kabul province, a coalition statement said.

The wounded were being treated at a U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield and were in stable condition, the statement said.

The incident occurred in Qarabagh district.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the soldier killed was not American, but provided no further details.

A suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan on Wednesday killed two American troops as they were traveling in a convoy near the airport in the southern city of Kandahar, the U.S. military said, in a strike claimed by the Taliban insurgency.

The attack was seen as a reminder of the dangers posed to the 8,400 U.S. forces currently in Afghanistan as President Donald Trump weighs sending thousands more troops to fight America's longest war.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis

