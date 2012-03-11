Obama says "deeply saddened" by Afghan shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Sunday he was “deeply saddened” by the killing of Afghan civilians by a U.S. soldier and that the incident, seen likely to inflame tense U.S-Afghan relations, did not reflect U.S. respect for the Afghan people.

“This incident is tragic and shocking and does not represent the exceptional character of our military and the respect that the United States has for the people of Afghanistan,” Obama said in a statement.