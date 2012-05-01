Obama says knows Americans are tired of Afghan war

BAGRAM AIRBASE, Afghanistan (Reuters) - President Barack Obama, in an election-year primetime address, said from Afghanistan on Wednesday he knew many Americans were tired of war but stressed it was necessary to “finish the job” and end the Afghan conflict responsibly.

“I will not keep Americans in harm’s way a single day longer than is absolutely required for our national security. But we must finish the job we started in Afghanistan, and end this war responsibly,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery during his surprise trip to Afghanistan. The speech was televised on Tuesday evening in the United States.