Obama: Afghan war not over but light on horizon

BAGRAM AIRBASE, Afghanistan (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday warned U.S. troops of further hardship ahead in Afghanistan but told them “there is a light on the horizon” after more than a decade of war.

“The battle is not yet over,” he told a cheering crowd at Bagram airbase outside of Kabul during a visit to Afghanistan. “There is going to be heartbreak and pain and difficulty ahead. But there is a light on the horizon because of the sacrifices you’ve made.”