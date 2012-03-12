FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama: Afghan shooting rampage was work of lone gunman
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

Obama: Afghan shooting rampage was work of lone gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama denied on Monday that a deadly shooting rampage by a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan was comparable to the notorious My Lai massacre of the Vietnam War but said it underscored the need to push on with the transition to Afghan security responsibility there.

“It’s not comparable,” Obama told WFTV in Orlando when asked whether the killing of 16 Afghan villagers on Sunday could be likened to the 1968 massacre of civilians by U.S. forces in South Vietnam. “It appeared you had a lone gunman who acted on his own.”

“In no way is this representative of the enormous sacrifices that our men and women have made in Afghanistan,” Obama said. But he added, “It does signal the importance of us transitioning in accordance with my plans that Afghans are taking more of the initiative in security.”

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.