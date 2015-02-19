FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taliban sources say to hold peace talks with U.S. on Thursday
February 19, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Taliban sources say to hold peace talks with U.S. on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Sources within the Afghan Taliban said on Thursday their negotiators would hold the first round of peace talks with U.S. officials in Qatar later in the day.

“The first session will take place today in Qatar and then there would be another session on Friday. Let us see what happens as talks before did not yield any results,” a senior member of the Afghan Taliban said by telephone from Qatar.

There was no immediate comment available from U.S. or Qatari officials.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
