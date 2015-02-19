Taliban sources say to hold peace talks with U.S. on Thursday

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Sources within the Afghan Taliban said on Thursday their negotiators would hold the first round of peace talks with U.S. officials in Qatar later in the day.

“The first session will take place today in Qatar and then there would be another session on Friday. Let us see what happens as talks before did not yield any results,” a senior member of the Afghan Taliban said by telephone from Qatar.

There was no immediate comment available from U.S. or Qatari officials.