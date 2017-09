Afghan youths sit on the roof of a car as they pass a picture of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a street in Kabul February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. official said on Thursday the United States is not holding talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders in Qatar.

Sources in the Afghan Taliban said their negotiators would hold a first round of talks with U.S. officials on Thursday.

The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said reports of meetings were “not true.”