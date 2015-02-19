FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House denies U.S. scheduled to meet with Taliban on peace deal
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

White House denies U.S. scheduled to meet with Taliban on peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The South Lawn of the White House is pictured in Washington January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House denied reports that U.S. officials planned to meet with the Taliban on Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

“The United States currently has no meetings with the Taliban scheduled in Doha,” said Bernadette Meehan, a spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council. “We remain supportive of an Afghan-led reconciliation process whereby the Taliban and the Afghans engage in talks toward a settlement to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.”

Sources in the Afghan Taliban had said their negotiators would hold a first round of talks with U.S. officials on Thursday in Qatar.

(Eliminates reference to Pakistani military officials in first paragraph)

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.