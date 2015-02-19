White House denies U.S. scheduled to meet with Taliban on peace deal

The South Lawn of the White House is pictured in Washington January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House denied reports that U.S. officials planned to meet with the Taliban on Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

“The United States currently has no meetings with the Taliban scheduled in Doha,” said Bernadette Meehan, a spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council. “We remain supportive of an Afghan-led reconciliation process whereby the Taliban and the Afghans engage in talks toward a settlement to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.”

Sources in the Afghan Taliban had said their negotiators would hold a first round of talks with U.S. officials on Thursday in Qatar.

(Eliminates reference to Pakistani military officials in first paragraph)