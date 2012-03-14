Pentagon confirms Afghan vehicle incident as U.S. defense chief lands

KABUL (Reuters) - An Afghan stole a vehicle at a major NATO base in Afghanistan and drove it onto a runway ramp around the time Defense Secretary Leon Panetta arrived on an unannounced visit on Wednesday, a Pentagon spokesman said.

The driver of the vehicle at Camp Bastion airbase caught fire, but it was unclear how and the spokesman denied reports in Afghan media that the vehicle caught on fire or exploded.

“The Secretary, we believe, was never in danger,” said George Little, a Pentagon spokesman who is travelling with the Secretary, adding that the driver’s motives were unclear. The driver is being treated for burns.