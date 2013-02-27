FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer's U.S. contract is good news for Boeing's Brazil bid-source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 27, 2013 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Embraer's U.S. contract is good news for Boeing's Brazil bid-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force contract won by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) is a “very good development” for a bid by Boeing SA (BA.N) to supply fighter jets for Brazil’s armed forces, a senior Brazilian official said on Wednesday.

Embraer and its U.S.-based partner, Sierra Nevada, were awarded a $427.5 million deal to supply 20 light attack planes for the Afghan military, the Pentagon announced after the close of business on Wednesday.

Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.