FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer bests Beechcraft for Afghan plane order
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 27, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

Embraer bests Beechcraft for Afghan plane order

Jim Wolf

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer bested U.S.-based Beechcraft in a high-stakes U.S. Air Force recompetition for 20 light air support planes to be provided to the Afghan military for training and counterinsurgency.

Embraer and its U.S.-based partner, Sierra Nevada, were awarded a $427.5 million deal, the Pentagon announced after the close of business on Wednesday.

The pair had won an initial $355 million contract in December 2011, but it was scrapped after a legal challenge from the losing bidder, then known as Hawker Beechcraft.

Brazilian leaders had voiced displeasure with the sudden cancellation, saying it would not be conducive to strengthening security ties with the United States.

Brazil’s air force plans to buy 36 new fighter jets, and Chicago-based Boeing Co (BA.N)’s F/A-18 Super Hornet is one of three finalists along with the Saab JAS-39 Gripen of Sweden and the Dassault Rafale of France.

Wichita, Kansas-based Beechcraft, which emerged from a Chapter 11 restructuring this month, said it was disappointed to have lost the competition.

“We will meet with the (U.S. Air Force) for a full debrief of the award and determine our next steps forward at that time,” Nicole Alexander, a company spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Jim Wolf; editing by Carol Bishopric and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.