White house condemns 'heinous' Kabul attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Saturday condemned an attack at a demonstration in Kabul that left more than 80 people dead and hundreds wounded. [
"This heinous attack was made all the more despicable by the fact that it targeted a peaceful demonstration," the White House said in a statement.
"We remain committed to work jointly with the Afghan security forces and countries in the region to confront the forces that threaten Afghanistan’s security, stability, and prosperity," the White House said.
