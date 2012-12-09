FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raid rescues U.S. citizen kidnapped by Afghan Taliban
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 9, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Raid rescues U.S. citizen kidnapped by Afghan Taliban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen who was abducted by Taliban insurgents was rescued by U.S. forces in an operation in eastern Afghanistan early on Sunday, NATO-led forces said in a statement.

The statement said the American, identified as Dr. Dilip Joseph, had been abducted on Wednesday in the Sarobi district of Kabul province. It gave few other details.

U.S. General John Allen, commander of NATO-led foreign forces in Afghanistan, said he ordered the mission when intelligence showed that Joseph was “in imminent danger of injury or death.”

“Today’s mission exemplifies our unwavering commitment to defeating the Taliban,” Allen said in the statement.

“I‘m proud of the American and Afghan forces that planned, rehearsed and successfully conducted this operation.”

“Thanks to them, Dr. Joseph will soon be rejoining his family and loved ones.”

Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.