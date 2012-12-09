Raid rescues U.S. citizen kidnapped by Afghan Taliban

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen who was abducted by Taliban insurgents was rescued by U.S. forces in an operation in eastern Afghanistan early on Sunday, NATO-led forces said in a statement.

The statement said the American, identified as Dr. Dilip Joseph, had been abducted on Wednesday in the Sarobi district of Kabul province. It gave few other details.

U.S. General John Allen, commander of NATO-led foreign forces in Afghanistan, said he ordered the mission when intelligence showed that Joseph was “in imminent danger of injury or death.”

“Today’s mission exemplifies our unwavering commitment to defeating the Taliban,” Allen said in the statement.

“I‘m proud of the American and Afghan forces that planned, rehearsed and successfully conducted this operation.”

“Thanks to them, Dr. Joseph will soon be rejoining his family and loved ones.”