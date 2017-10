Afghan men investigate at the site of an shooting incident in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. staff sergeant who killed over a dozen Afghan villagers this week has been flown out of Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The commander of U.S. and Afghan forces in Afghanistan, General John Allen, made the decision to fly the soldier, whose name has not been released, out of Afghanistan based on a legal recommendation, a U.S. official said.