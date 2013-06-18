Taliban official says no date set for Afghan peace talks

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior Taliban official said on Tuesday no date had been agreed for talks in Qatar on ending Afghanistan’s 12-year-long war, after U.S. officials said they would meet representatives of the Islamist insurgency next week in the Gulf state.

Asked by a reporter whether a date had been set, Tayeb Agha replied: “There are no scheduled dates”. The remark by Agha, the former chief of staff to the Taliban’s reclusive leader, Mullah Mohammed Omar, was carried live on al Jazeera television.