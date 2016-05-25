New Afghan Taliban leader issued no audio message: spokesman

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An audio recording purported by Afghan Taliban sources to be the insurgents’ new leader vowing not to join peace talks circulated on Wednesday, but was later disavowed by the movement’s official spokesman.

Reached by telephone, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban were launching an investigation to learn who was distributing the recording, in which the person identified as new leader Haibatullah Akhundzada vowed to not to negotiate.

It was released days after a U.S. drone killed Akhundzada’s predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, in Pakistan.

Two Taliban commanders had provided the audio to reporters late on Wednesday, saying it was an official statement.

One of the commanders said he had received the recording directly from Mujahid and when told the spokesman had denied distributing it, reiterated his position.