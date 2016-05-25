FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Afghan Taliban leader issued no audio message: spokesman
May 25, 2016 / 2:18 PM / a year ago

New Afghan Taliban leader issued no audio message: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An audio recording purported by Afghan Taliban sources to be the insurgents’ new leader vowing not to join peace talks circulated on Wednesday, but was later disavowed by the movement’s official spokesman.

Reached by telephone, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban were launching an investigation to learn who was distributing the recording, in which the person identified as new leader Haibatullah Akhundzada vowed to not to negotiate.

It was released days after a U.S. drone killed Akhundzada’s predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, in Pakistan.

Two Taliban commanders had provided the audio to reporters late on Wednesday, saying it was an official statement.

One of the commanders said he had received the recording directly from Mujahid and when told the spokesman had denied distributing it, reiterated his position.

Reporting by Saud Mehsud; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Mike Collett-White

