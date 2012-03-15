Afghan Taliban suspends peace talks with United States

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan’s Taliban said on Thursday that the militants had suspended nascent peace negotiations with the United States, calling Washington’s stance the main “obstacle” to talks in the volatile Asian nation.

“The Islamic Emirate has decided to suspend all talks with Americans taking place in Qatar from (Thursday) onwards until the Americans clarify their stance on the issues concerned and until they show willingness in carrying out their promises instead of wasting time,” the group said in a statement.