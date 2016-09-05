FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Afghan forces retake strategic eastern district from Taliban
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 4:12 PM / a year ago

Afghan forces retake strategic eastern district from Taliban

Afghan army troops in a Mobile Strike Force Vehicle (MSFV) return from a mission in Kunduz, Afghanistan April 21, 2016.Josh Smith

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Government forces recaptured a district in eastern Afghanistan that was overrun by the Taliban more than a week ago, officials said on Monday.

Jani Khel, a district in the mountainous province of Paktia, on the border with Pakistan, lies on a strategic road intersection, linking other districts in the province and its loss was considered a serious setback by security forces.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said that a clearance operation was still under way.

Taliban operations have intensified after a lull that followed the death of the group's former leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour in May.

Security forces have been under heavy pressure from Taliban fighters from Helmand in the south, where U.S. advisors were deployed last month to bolster defences, to Kunduz, the northern city that fell briefly to the Islamist insurgents last year.

Reporting by Samihullah Paiwand; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.