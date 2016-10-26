NATO seeks troops to deter Russia on eastern flank
BRUSSELS NATO will press allies on Wednesday to contribute to its biggest military build-up on Russia's borders since the Cold War as the alliance prepares for a protracted quarrel with Moscow.
KABUL Taliban fighters on Wednesday cut the highway linking the Afghan capital to the southern city of Kandahar, following an attack on the main town of Wardak province to the west of Kabul, officials said.
The attack on Maidan Shahr, about 45 km (28 miles) from the capital, follows a series of assaults on provincial capitals in recent months as Taliban militants step up their insurgency aimed at toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul.
Fighting was continuing just outside the town, and the main highway was blocked, said Abdul Rahman Mangal, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
Government buildings in the town were under attack and reinforcements had been ambushed, the Taliban said in a statement, warning residents to stay clear of the fighting.
Last month, after pushing into the city of Tarin Kot, in the central Afghan province of Uruzgan, fighters also managed to get into Kunduz in the north and Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, threatening to overrun security forces.
(Reporting by Mustafa Andalib; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
CALAIS, France The "Jungle" migrant camp near Calais woke up to a third day of a government operation to empty and clear it on Wednesday following a night of ritual tent and shelter-burning and some gas-bottle explosions.
ANKARA A suspected Syrian army helicopter dropped barrel bombs on Turkish-backed rebels on Tuesday, the Turkish military said, in what appeared to be the first direct clash with Syrian forces since Turkey launched a cross-border incursion in August.