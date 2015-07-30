Afghan Taliban appoint Mansour as leader: Taliban sources

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban have appointed Akhtar Mohammad Mansour as leader of the insurgency, two Afghan commanders present at a meeting of the militant movement’s most senior figures said on Thursday, following reports that Mullah Omar is dead.

“The shura held outside Quetta unanimously elected Mullah Mansour as the new emir of the Taliban,” said one commander who attended the Wednesday night meeting. “The shura will release a statement shortly.”

The Afghan government announced on Wednesday that Omar died more than two years ago.