FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taliban held secret talks in Norway to broker Doha deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2013 / 5:05 PM / in 4 years

Taliban held secret talks in Norway to broker Doha deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The Taliban held secret negotiations in Norway over the past few months, helping yield a deal that allowed the radical Afghan rebels to open an office in Qatar, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Tuesday.

“We have played a key role in this process,” Barth Eide told state broadcaster NRK. “It has been a strictly confidential process but we can now reveal it.”

Barth Eide would not say how many rounds of such talks took place in Norway, a NATO member, or who the Taliban negotiated with. Afghan President Hamid Karzai was in Oslo in February for what appeared at the time as a mostly protocol visit.

The Taliban opened an office in Doha on Tuesday to help restart talks on ending Afghanistan’s 12-year-old war, saying it wanted a political solution that would bring about a just government and end foreign occupation.

Norway, a close U.S. ally, has been an important venue of past peace talks, most recently bringing Colombia’s government and FARC rebels to the negotiating table last year. Those talks produced a breakthrough after decades of conflict.

Oslo also played host to secret meetings between Israel and Palestinian leaders that led to interim peace accords in 1993, and brokered a 1996 accord that ended the 36-year civil war in Guatemala in Central America.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.