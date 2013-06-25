Obama, Karzai 'reaffirm' Afghan-led peace process with Taliban: White House

Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday discussed stalled peace talks with the Taliban and “reaffirmed” their support for the process, the White House said.

“The leaders reaffirmed that an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is the surest way to end violence and ensure lasting stability in Afghanistan and the region, and they reiterated their support for an office in Doha for the purpose of negotiations between the High Peace Council and authorized representatives of the Taliban,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.