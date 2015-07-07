United States welcomes Afghan-Taliban talks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, the White House said on Tuesday after Afghanistan announced it had sent a peace delegation to Pakistan for talks.

“This is an important step toward advancing prospects for a credible peace,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

The meeting could be a step toward starting a formal peace process with the insurgent group, which was ousted from power by a U.S. led invasion in 2001.