Taliban in Qatar says no clear definition of terrorism

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, addressing a key issue in upcoming Afghan peace talks, said on Wednesday there was no clear definition of terrorism but suggested the Islamist group would one day clarify what it understood by the term.

Speaking in brief remarks to Reuters, Mohammed Naeem, the group’s spokesman in Qatar, was asked whether it would comply with a U.S. demand that it renounce al Qaeda during impending talks with U.S. negotiators in the Gulf Arab state.

Naeem said: “There is no clear definition of what terrorism is ... Once we define what terrorism is, for the Islamic emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban), will be able to say what is acceptable and what is not acceptable.”