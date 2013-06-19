FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taliban in Qatar says no clear definition of terrorism
June 19, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 4 years

Taliban in Qatar says no clear definition of terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, addressing a key issue in upcoming Afghan peace talks, said on Wednesday there was no clear definition of terrorism but suggested the Islamist group would one day clarify what it understood by the term.

Speaking in brief remarks to Reuters, Mohammed Naeem, the group’s spokesman in Qatar, was asked whether it would comply with a U.S. demand that it renounce al Qaeda during impending talks with U.S. negotiators in the Gulf Arab state.

Naeem said: “There is no clear definition of what terrorism is ... Once we define what terrorism is, for the Islamic emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban), will be able to say what is acceptable and what is not acceptable.”

Reporting by Amena Bakr, Writing by William Maclean, Editing by Michael Roddy

