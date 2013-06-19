U.S. talks with Taliban likely to take place within 'next few days': U.S. official

Muhammad Naeem (2nd R), a spokesman for the Office of the Taliban of Afghanistan, stands next to a translator speaking during the opening of the Taliban Afghanistan Political Office in Doha June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. talks with the Taliban are likely to be held within the “next few days” in Qatar, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, after delays caused by tensions over the naming of a new Taliban office in the capital, Doha.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday the talks would take place on Thursday.

Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Wednesday his government would not join the peace talks with the Taliban, angered by a banner on the front of the new offices referring to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the name the Taliban used during their rule.

Later, a statement from Karzai’s office said the banner had been taken down.