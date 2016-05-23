Taliban planned new attacks on U.S. targets in Kabul: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Taliban under Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was targeted in a U.S. drone strike, were planning new attacks against American targets in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was elaborating on an earlier Pentagon statement that Mansour was targeted because he was presiding over plots that posed "specific, imminent threats" to U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan.