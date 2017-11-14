FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 20 Afghan police killed as Taliban attack checkpoints
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 6:30 AM / in 27 minutes

More than 20 Afghan police killed as Taliban attack checkpoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A series of Taliban attacks over six hours on more than a dozen Afghan checkpoints killed 22 police and wounded 15 in the southern province of Kandahar, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities said government forces killed 45 insurgents and left 35 wounded and none of the police checkpoints was captured in the overnight attacks.

“Our forces resisted until they received reinforcement and air support,” said Zia Durrani, spokesman for Kandahar’s police chief. “The Taliban were defeated.”

The Taliban told reporters by WhatsApp that they killed 43 police and members of a militia and destroyed 13 armored vehicles.

The insurgents often exaggerate battlefield casualties.

Reporting by Sayed Sarwar Amani in Kandahar; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.