Afghanistan, Pakistan, U.S. to meet for talks in Brussels: Afghan official
#World News
April 22, 2013 / 12:29 PM / in 4 years

Afghanistan, Pakistan, U.S. to meet for talks in Brussels: Afghan official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during the opening ceremony of the third year of the Afghanistan parliament in Kabul March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Hamid Karzai will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to met U.S. Secretary of State of State John Kerry and senior Pakistani officials to discuss the flagging Afghan peace process, an Afghan presidential spokesman said on Monday.

The meeting had been arranged by Kerry in order to repair relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following weeks of tension relating to border disputes and the peace process, Karzai’s chief spokesman, Aimal Faizi, said in Kabul.

Reporting by Hamid Karzai; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Nick Macfie

