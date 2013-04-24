FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Afghan-Pakistan talks productive
#World News
April 24, 2013 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry says Afghan-Pakistan talks productive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) makes a statement before meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) and Pakistani Army Chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani in Brussels April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S.-hosted talks between Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Pakistani officials were productive but any progress will be measured in results, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"We had a very extensive and, I think everybody would agree, productive and constructive dialogue ... but we have all agreed that results are what will tell the story, not statements at press conferences," Kerry told reporters after hosting the talks with Karzai and the army chief and a top foreign ministry official from Pakistan.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
