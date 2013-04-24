Kerry says Afghan-Pakistan talks productive

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S.-hosted talks between Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Pakistani officials were productive but any progress will be measured in results, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.
“We had a very extensive and, I think everybody would agree, productive and constructive dialogue ... but we have all agreed that results are what will tell the story, not statements at press conferences,” Kerry told reporters after hosting the talks with Karzai and the army chief and a top foreign ministry official from Pakistan.
Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Justyna Pawlak