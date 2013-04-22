Afghanistan says losing patience with Pakistan's failed peace pledges

KABUL (Reuters) - Pakistan has failed to deliver on the promises it made regarding the nascent Afghan peace process and the people’s patience is wearing thin, Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s spokesman said on Monday.

“Our message to Pakistan is enough is enough - this time we will tell Pakistan that our people’s patience is running out and we can’t wait for Pakistan to deliver on Afghan peace promises,” Karzai’s chief spokesman, Aimal Faizi, said in Kabul.