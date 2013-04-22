FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghanistan says losing patience with Pakistan's failed peace pledges
April 22, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

Afghanistan says losing patience with Pakistan's failed peace pledges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Pakistan has failed to deliver on the promises it made regarding the nascent Afghan peace process and the people’s patience is wearing thin, Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s spokesman said on Monday.

“Our message to Pakistan is enough is enough - this time we will tell Pakistan that our people’s patience is running out and we can’t wait for Pakistan to deliver on Afghan peace promises,” Karzai’s chief spokesman, Aimal Faizi, said in Kabul.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Dylan Welch and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
