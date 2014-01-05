FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan government revenues 20 percent short of target
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Afghan government revenues 20 percent short of target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan fell about 20 percent short of its domestic revenue target in 2013 despite better tax collection as the economy slowed ahead of this year’s planned withdrawal of foreign troops, the Ministry of Finance told Reuters on Sunday.

“There’s concern that after the withdrawal of international troops, Afghanistan will fall again and that economic growth will drop,” spokesman Abdul Qadir Jaillani said.

“There was tension created by the media and investors held back, which brought some problems in,” he said regarding 2013.

The government collected about 100 billion Afghani (about $1.8 billion) toward a budget of 354 billion. The data is preliminary and figures are expected to be finalized this week.

FUNDS UP FROM 2012

Despite missing a target of about 123 billion Afghani, funds collected rose by about 15 percent from the previous year, the figures showed.

Still, most of the government’s budget is provided by foreign aid and donors say that corruption continues to mar tax collection.

Afghanistan regularly ranks among the most corrupt in the world and diverting revenue is an easy way for powerful officials and warlords to boost their incomes.

“Weaknesses in administration and higher leakages, particularly in customs” play a significant part in weak tax collection, the World Bank said a recent report.

Jaillani said the government had worked to strengthen mechanisms for collecting taxes and that he expected further improvement this year.

“For the last three years we have concentrated on our revenue, we have trained our staff and worked on capacity-building,” he said. “We are improving day by day.”

“We are still optimistic. I think 2014 will be very good for Afghans because this is the year Afghans will take responsibility for their country.”

The government’s overall budget will rise in 2014, as donors seek to give Afghans increased control over the way aid is spent in the country.

($1 = approx 55.5 Afghani)

Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.