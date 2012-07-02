Factbox: Military deaths in Afghanistan

(Reuters) - Three British soldiers were killed in Afghanistan on Sunday at Check Point Kamparack Pul in Nahr-e-Saraj, Helmand Province, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:

NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 2,028

Britain 422

Canada 158

France 87

Germany 52

Italy 49

Denmark 42

Poland 36

Spain 34

Australia 32

Netherlands 25

Other nations 108

TOTAL 3,073

Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president’s office/German Ministry of Defence/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defence