FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Military deaths in Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2012 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: Military deaths in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two British soldiers were killed on Friday in Afghanistan in the Nad-e Ali district of Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense said. Three U.S. Marines were shot dead on Friday by an Afghan worker on a military base the Garmsir district of Helmand province.

Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:

NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 2,088

Britain 424

Canada 158

France 88

Germany 52

Italy 49

Denmark 42

Poland 36

Spain 34

Australia 33

Netherlands 25

Other nations 107

TOTAL 3,136

Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president’s office/German Ministry of Defense/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defense

Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.