Factbox: Military deaths in Afghanistan

(Reuters) - Two British soldiers were killed on Friday in Afghanistan in the Nad-e Ali district of Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense said. Three U.S. Marines were shot dead on Friday by an Afghan worker on a military base the Garmsir district of Helmand province.

Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:

NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 2,088

Britain 424

Canada 158

France 88

Germany 52

Italy 49

Denmark 42

Poland 36

Spain 34

Australia 33

Netherlands 25

Other nations 107

TOTAL 3,136

Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president’s office/German Ministry of Defense/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defense