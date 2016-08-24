FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2016 / 6:34 PM / a year ago

U.S. monitoring situation in Kabul amid university attack: White House

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016.Omar Sobhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Kabul, where gunmen attack the American University of Afghanistan, the White House said on Wednesday, adding that it was deeply concerned about the attack.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest also told reporters in a daily briefing that forces from the U.S.-led coalition were involved in the response to the attack in an advise and assist capacity. Suspected militants attacked the university with explosives and gunfire earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
