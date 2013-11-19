U.S. denies agreement reached on final text of Afghan security pact

Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it was still working through details of a security pact with Afghanistan, denying the two countries have agreed on the final text of an agreement that will determine future U.S. troop presence in the country beyond 2014.

Afghan spokesman Aimal Faizi said earlier the sides had agreed on a final version of the bilateral security pact that will be submitted to Afghan tribal and political leaders for approval this week.

But State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters: “There are still some final issues that we are working through. We are not there yet.”

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the issue with Afghan President Hamid Karzai by telephone earlier on Tuesday, Psaki added.