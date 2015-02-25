FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Embassy reports threats to Americans in Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2015 / 12:04 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. Embassy reports threats to Americans in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued an emergency message on Tuesday warning of threats to Americans living in the capital Kabul.

“As of late February 2015, militants planned to conduct multiple imminent attacks against an unspecified target or targets in Kabul City, Afghanistan,” read the message posted on the embassy’s website.

It said the threats were against U.S. citizens in Afghanistan, but there was no further information provided.

New U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited Afghanistan on Sunday. The United States plans to cut the roughly 10,000 U.S. troops in the country by nearly half this year and then slash them further to an embassy presence at the end of 2016.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.