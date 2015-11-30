FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Embassy warns of imminent attack in Kabul
November 30, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Embassy warns of imminent attack in Kabul

Afghan policemen stand guard at a checkpoint in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul, Afghanistan October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned on Monday of an imminent attack in the Afghan capital, saying it had received credible reports of a threat within the next two days, although it had no other details.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters the threat was not made specifically against the U.S. Embassy, U.S citizens or any American interests in Kabul.

“U.S. Embassy Kabul has received credible reports of an imminent attack in Kabul city, Kabul province, Afghanistan within the next 48 hours,” the embassy said in a post on its website.

“During this period of heightened threat, the U.S. Embassy strongly urges U.S. citizens to exercise extreme caution if moving around the city. There were no further details regarding the targets, timing, or method of the planned attack,” it said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
