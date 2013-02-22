FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Post-2014 Afghan force of 8,000-12,000 discussed: U.S
#World News
February 22, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Post-2014 Afghan force of 8,000-12,000 discussed: U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies discussed keeping a NATO force of between 8,000 and 12,000 troops in Afghanistan after 2014, but U.S. President Barack Obama has not decided how many American troops will remain there, Pentagon spokesman George Little said on Friday.

“A range of 8-12,000 troops was discussed as the possible size of the overall NATO mission, not the U.S. contribution,” Little said after a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

“The president is still reviewing options and has not made a decision about the size of a possible U.S. presence after 2014, and we will continue to discuss with allies and the Afghans how we can best carry out two basic missions: targeting the remnants of al Qaeda and its affiliates, and training and equipping Afghan forces,” he said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Adrian Croft; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
