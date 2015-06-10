FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Defense Department civilian killed in attack on Afghan base
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 10, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Defense Department civilian killed in attack on Afghan base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. Department of Defense civilian employee has been killed in Afghanistan in a rocket attack on the sprawling Bagram military base, a spokesman for the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

The U.S. air base, north of the capital, Kabul, is often targeted by insurgents firing rockets from outside its perimeter but casualties are rare.

The civilian, Krissie K. Davis, 54, from Alabama, was killed on Monday.

“The injuries were sustained when a rocket hit her vehicle,” the spokesman said.

Davis worked for the Defense Logistics Agency which provides supplies and services to the military.

Another rocket struck the base in an attack early on Wednesday, the spokesman added.

Most U.S. forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan and troop numbers have fallen from about 100,000 at their peak, to about 9,800 this year.

Most are involved in training Afghan troops, but a small force remains engaged in combat operations against the Taliban and other militants.

Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.