Two U.S. soldiers killed in bomb attack in Afghan capital: sources
November 24, 2014 / 12:34 PM / 3 years ago

Two U.S. soldiers killed in bomb attack in Afghan capital: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Two U.S. soldiers were killed when their vehicle was hit by a bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, officials and sources said.

“It was a magnetic bomb,” said Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi. “It was either attached to the vehicle belonging to the foreigners or it was planted and detonated remotely.”

The Taliban insurgents, ousted from power by a U.S.-led coalition in 2001, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The ISAF international military coalition in Afghanistan gave no details of the attack but said in a statement two of its service members were killed in the area on Monday.

A Western security source told Reuters the victims were American. Another source said at least three civilians were also killed.

Reporting by Jessica Donati, Hamid Shalizi and Mirwais Harooni Editing by Maria Golovnina

