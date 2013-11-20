No discussion whatsoever of U.S. apology in Afghan talks: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There was no discussion whatsoever of the possibility of a U.S. apology to Afghanistan during U.S.-Afghan talks about a security agreement, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

“The important thing for people to understand is there has never been a discussion of or the word ‘apology’ used in our discussions whatsoever,” Kerry told reporters, saying Afghan President Hamid Karzai had not asked for an apology.