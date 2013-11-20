U.S.-Afghanistan reach deal on final text of security pact: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry answers a question as he and Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speak to reporters at the State Department in Washington November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Afghan governments have reached an agreement on the final text of a security pact that will determine the presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan after 2014, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

The draft agreement goes to a grand council of Afghan elders, known as a Loya Jirga, for approval on Thursday.

“We have reached an agreement as to the final language of the bilateral security agreement that will be placed before the Loya Jirga tomorrow,” Kerry told reporters.